AdRoll Adds to Its Growth Marketing Platform
AdRoll today launched a suite of marketing tools for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies. The platform is available through software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription pricing.
Additions to the AdRoll growth marketing platform include the following:
- Enhanced email capabilities that include opt-in email capture, triggered and on-demand email sends, drag-and-drop email builders, and insight into visitor activity, including exit intent, scroll time, and time spent on the page;
- AI driven-product recommendations that work across ads, email, and online store experience; and
- Cross-channel measurement that enables marketers to know which channels work and which ones don't by tracking cross-channel performance all in one place.
Monthly and 12-month packages include the following:
- Starter, which provides the foundational tools to build a brand, including audience targeting, unified customer experiences across channels like email and website, and the ability to track conversions, all for free;
- Essentials, which offers tools for identifying, segmenting, and personalizing marketing efforts, starting at $9 per month; and
- Growth, which adds measurement and attribution models, and advanced and scalable personalization insights, starting at $19 per month, with enhanced measurement capabilities available for $499 per month.
"When it comes to the tools needed to grow and compete in today's evolving world, D2C marketers are overwhelmed with options and often have to cobble together multiple solutions to get the power of a single platform. Our customers have to be more agile and creative with their time and marketing dollars, and we've built our platform to support them in doing just that," said Toby Gabriner, CEO of NextRoll, AdRoll's parent company, in a statement. "We've created an all-in-one platform for essential marketing and advertising activities, serving as mission control for the entire customer journey. With our new tiered options and suite of tools, we've opened the door for even more brands to see the power of our platform first hand."