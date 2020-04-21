AdRoll Adds to Its Growth Marketing Platform

AdRoll today launched a suite of marketing tools for direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies. The platform is available through software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription pricing.

Additions to the AdRoll growth marketing platform include the following:

Enhanced email capabilities that include opt-in email capture, triggered and on-demand email sends, drag-and-drop email builders, and insight into visitor activity, including exit intent, scroll time, and time spent on the page;

AI driven-product recommendations that work across ads, email, and online store experience; and

Cross-channel measurement that enables marketers to know which channels work and which ones don't by tracking cross-channel performance all in one place.

Monthly and 12-month packages include the following:

Starter, which provides the foundational tools to build a brand, including audience targeting, unified customer experiences across channels like email and website, and the ability to track conversions, all for free;

Essentials, which offers tools for identifying, segmenting, and personalizing marketing efforts, starting at $9 per month; and

Growth, which adds measurement and attribution models, and advanced and scalable personalization insights, starting at $19 per month, with enhanced measurement capabilities available for $499 per month.