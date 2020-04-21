FunnelCake Launches Sales Rep Grader

FunnelCake, a provider of revenue operations software, has released the Sales Rep Grader, a free plugin for Salesforce users to measure and report on key sales metrics while sales teams adapt to remote work.

Sales Rep Grader enables B2B sales leaders to increase visibility of key sales metrics and hold sales teams accountable at a time when sales organizations are operating remotely. With one-click setup, sales leaders can access key metrics in less than five minutes, providing data about deal health, pipeline changes, close rates, sales cycles, and more.

FunnelCake has made the app free to view data for up to 20 sales reps, enabling SMB sales leaders to see their whole sales organization, and larger organizations to view individual teams.

Businesses that take advantage of the free offer get access to the following three reports from FunnelCake's Pro offering:

Recent Pipeline Performance;

Open Pipeline Deal Management; and

Deal Health and Salesforce Hygiene.