Vendasta Offers Local Business Online Toolkit for E-Commerce and Online Communication

Vendasta has launched the Local Business Online Toolkit for partners to provide small and medium business (SMB) clients their products at no cost.

The Local Business Online Toolkit aims to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic to succeed online. The tools include a free e-commerce website and communication solutions for keeping in contact with customers.

"Many small businesses that are not online and e-commerce-enabled are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic. The situation is dire for these small businesses," said Vendasta CEO Brendan King in a statement. "The choices are to close or move online. Moving online is often viewed as expensive, time-consuming, and virtually impossible. We are helping these businesses get online, book appointments, and transact."

The Local Business Online Toolkit includes the following:

No code e-commerce websites;

Google Meet and Zoom integrations;

Reputation Management for online review monitoring and requests;

Digital listings solutions to help keep business hours, address and available services up to date and in-sync on Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more;

Social Media to help keep customers updated across all popular social and search networks;

Email marketing tools for sending automated email campaigns to customers; and

Automated analytics and insight reports,emailed weekly.

Companies that deliver digital solutions to SMBs can unlock the toolkit by signing up to the Vendasta Platform for free.