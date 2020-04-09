Verint Unveils Work-From-Home Programs

Verint Systems today introduced five support programs that can be quickly deployed to address work-from-home (WFH) COVID-19 challenges and help businesses improve their visibility, compliance and productivity.

"With an overwhelming shift to work-from-home, organizations focused initially on IT and communication infrastructure for their remote employees," said Verint CEO Dan Bodner in a statement. "They are now looking to quickly increase visibility into workforce processes, ensure compliance of agents at home, and drive higher productivity, as many of their processes were disrupted by the shift. We are proud to help our customers adapt and respond to address these urgent needs with our WFH programs."

Verint's WFH programs cover the following five areas:

Interaction analytics to increase visibility and compliance. Verint introduced a Covid-19 rapid response program that includes a set of 13 pre-built categories that can be imported into Verint Speech Analytics.

Compliance tune-up to reduce risk associated with a shift to a new WFH environment. Verint's offering helps ensure WFH agents adhere to compliance requirements—from Payment Card Industry (PCI) standards to mandatory disclaimers and disclosures. Verint also offers end-to-end encryption for data at rest and in-transit.

Knowledge management and virtual agents to improve workforce productivity with relevant and timely knowledge while supporting automation efficiencies. The Verint COVID-19 programs include a KM starter package that can be fully deployed in several weeks and a WFH Intelligent Assistant focused on answering employee inquiries regarding the new remote work environment.

Experience Cloud to improve visibility into employee and customer experiences. Verint introduced a COVID-19 starter package that allows companies to understand the unique issues of the at-home workforce and use employee listening for two-way communication. The program includes survey, analytics, and alert capabilities.

Community and Web Self-Service platform to help organizations launch secure employee and customer communities for coordination in the midst of the shifting landscape. Verint's COVID-19 program includes quick deployment with a minimal set up charge.