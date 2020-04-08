Atrium Launches Jumpstart to Deliver Einstein Predictions in Tableau

Atrium, a consulting company that leads enterprises through business transformation with artificial intelligence and analytics, today launched Jumpstart, a packaged service offering to deliver machine learning predictions to Tableau customers.

The service offering is a starter program that helps companies explore how to build predictive models in Salesforce's Einstein Discovery and surface those predictions within Tableau, which is also part of Salesforce. As a part of the Jumpstart, Atrium will help customers to orchestrate external customer data sources scored by Einstein Predictions, along with managing authentication and data protocols required to deliver those predictions into Tableau. The goal is to help Tableau customers get started in their AI/ML journeys.

Our customers are looking to evolve their Tableau deployments through investments in machine learning and predictive capabilities to provide deeper and more actionable insights into their data," said Jonathan Lincheck, senior vice president of solution engineering at Tableau, in a statement. "The combination of Tableau and Einstein Discovery makes predictions easily accessible and will help extend the power of machine learning to more customers."

A key output for the Jumpstart will be to educate companies on how both Einstein and Tableau can provide predictions that span front-office, back-office, and business intelligence platforms.

"Companies are increasingly looking to blend predictive insights across a broad array of use cases and take actions on recommendations based on information surfaced through analytics platforms like Tableau," said David Dixon, director of analytics at Atrium, in a statement.

The Jumpstart will allow companies to visualize Einstein predictions in the context of their existing analytics infrastructure and support common use cases that improve key metrics such as customer acquisition, forecasting accuracy, customer growth, and customer retention.

"The deployment of the Tableau-Einstein Jumpstart Offering is a first step in helping companies navigate the benefits of two industry-leading platforms," said Chris Heineken, CEO of Atrium, in a statement. "In addition to guiding companies toward understanding how to best utilize Tableau and Einstein based on analytics use cases, we are excited to help bring predictions to the Tableau customer base."