UJET Integrates with Salesforce Sales Cloud

UJET has integrated its ustomer support communications solutions with Salesforce Sales Cloud. It had previously integrated its products with Salesforce Service Cloud.

This new Salesforce connectivity leverages UJET's communications platform for supporting sales-focused communications.

The integration offers the following:

Support for standard and customized sales and service flows. For both outbound and inbound sessions, UJET can look up end user records in separate Sales Cloud objects to identify and surface relevant information in real time. It also provides flexible configuration, including look-up object definition, field matching, and automatic opportunity tab pop/creation.

Data Consolidation. Session data, such as media files, transcripts, and more is packaged and attached to opportunities, leads, or customer profiles, allowing sales reps to get all session metadata and associated assets as an organized summary of every interaction with a lead or customer.

Optimized account record display for agents, with the option to specify which account object fields should be displayed.

Flexible outbound session management, with the ability to configure agent controls over outbound sessions and assign sessions to specific opportunities.

Seamless support and interaction between Sales and Service Clouds, providing consistent communication operations, omnichannel agent tools, and consistent end user interactions.

"As the emphasis and value of creating a great customer experience continues to grow, so does the need for open, seamless communication and collaboration between sales and customer support," said Joerg Habermeier, vice president of product at UJET, in a statement. "By providing specialized integrations into both Sales and Service Clouds, UJET customers can now fully support their entire customer lifecycle through our comprehensive contact center platform. Leveraging UJET's modern, omnichannel communications feature set, our customers are able to optimize their end-to-end customer communications with cohesive end user experiences and consistent, effective, and efficient operational configurations along with fully featured adapters for sales reps and support agents alike."

Along with its Sales Cloud integration, UJET launched on the Salesforce AppExchange.