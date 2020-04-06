Medallia Launches Take Care Initiative
As part of a new "Take Care" initiative, Medallia has launched several pilots of key solutions to address the needs of customers and employees during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Medallia is offering 90-day pilots for the following five products to support organizations in staying connected at this time:
- Employee Video Pulse, to facilitate deep employee engagement through video, audio, and images within online surveys;
- Digital Feedback, to adapt and gather feedback as customers pivot to new digital channels of engagement;
- Crowdsourcing, to tap employee creativity for solutions to pressing challenges;
- Text Analytics; and
- Insights Suite, with video and crowdsourcing for market research.
"Businesses, government, and every kind of organization are being dramatically disrupted. Leaders are having to think on their feet. There is no way to make strategic business decisions in the moment without knowing the impact on customers and employees, patients, and citizens. Medallia is arming key decision-makers with powerful insights to understand how to pivot their businesses and communicate with employees and customers in live time," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia, in a statement..