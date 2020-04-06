Medallia Launches Take Care Initiative

As part of a new "Take Care" initiative, Medallia has launched several pilots of key solutions to address the needs of customers and employees during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Medallia is offering 90-day pilots for the following five products to support organizations in staying connected at this time:

Employee Video Pulse, to facilitate deep employee engagement through video, audio, and images within online surveys; Digital Feedback, to adapt and gather feedback as customers pivot to new digital channels of engagement; Crowdsourcing, to tap employee creativity for solutions to pressing challenges; Text Analytics; and Insights Suite, with video and crowdsourcing for market research.