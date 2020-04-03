Medallia Launches Insights Suite

Medallia, a customer experience management solutions provider, has released Medallia Insights Suite, a consumer insights and marketing research platform.

"The world now lives online, and brands are looking for faster ways to garner consumer insights that can drive innovation. Video is the future of research and we have combined it with the power of crowdsourcing to help brands keep pace with quickly changing consumer demands. Our approach is what makes Medallia the future of market research," said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia, in a statement.