Medallia Launches Insights Suite
Medallia, a customer experience management solutions provider, has released Medallia Insights Suite, a consumer insights and marketing research platform.
"The world now lives online, and brands are looking for faster ways to garner consumer insights that can drive innovation. Video is the future of research and we have combined it with the power of crowdsourcing to help brands keep pace with quickly changing consumer demands. Our approach is what makes Medallia the future of market research," said Sarika Khanna, chief product officer at Medallia, in a statement.
Medallia Insights Suite will help marketing leaders do the following:
- Understand fast-changing consumer opinions, motivations, and decisions via human signals found in video feedback;
- Share video stories and key insights with executives; and
- Let customers drive innovations by crowdsourcing ideas that can drive future growth and revenue.