Airship Updates Journeys with New Visualizations

Customer engagement company Airship today released several new Airship Journeys visualizations to help marketers manage in-the-moment cross-channel customer experiences, zero in on underperforming campaigns, and modify messages to improve performance or connect journeys to advance other marketing goals.

Airship Journeys simplifies all aspects of cross-channel customer engagement. Messages can be composed once and sent through any channel. Settings for message delivery, audience selection and channel orchestration automatically adjust to real-time customer behavior. Finally, campaign performance metrics are overlaid on each Airship Journeys view and every underlying message with Performance Analytics offering up to 10 levels of campaign information, including marketers'own reporting IDs.

Airship Journeys takes advantage of the Customer Engagement Platform's real-time data, personalization, intelligent channel orchestration, and predictive machine learning, and configures these as settings.

Other enhancements include the following:

A new suite of intelligent link features for Airship SMS that allows marketers to customize and track links that recipients click to personalize future messages and trigger journeys to start or end on any channel.

Deeper integration with Salesforce Journey Builder and mParticle that enable data from these systems, and a host of others, to trigger Airship Journeys with complete bi-directional data and messaging between solutions. .