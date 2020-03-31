Adobe Pinpoints Digital's Importance at Online Event

Adobe, at an abbreviated online version of its Adobe Summit today, stressed the importance of digital transformation in light of the work-from-home boom.

"Digital is revolutionizing how we interact with one another," said Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, noting that digital technologies are "supporting critical needs" for consumers who are being told not to leave their homes. "Digital is driving the economy right now," he said.

But, as experiences move to digital environments, people want personalization, which now, more than ever, is requiring businesses to "merge content, data, and artificial intelligence to deliver compelling, relevant, personalized experiences in real time," Narayen added

To help companies with that, Adobe is expanding in-home access to its solutions, according to Narayen.

Adobe also used the conference to introduce several innovations around its Experience Cloud offering, which brings together cloud-based solutions for marketing, analytics, advertising, and e-commerce.

At the heart of Experience Cloud is Adobe's Experience Platform, which brings together customer data from a variety of sources, according to Anil Chakravarthy, executive vice president and general manager of Adobe's Digital Experience Business Unit.

Adobe is enhancing the platform with new application services, including the Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Customer Journey Analytics, and Journey Orchestration. A new intelligence service based on Adobe's Sensei artificial intelligence platform, is also available now.

Also new to the platform are several AI applications. These include Customer AI, to help uncover and target specific audience segments, and Attribution AI, to help companies see the conversion impact of owned, earned, and paid media investments. Due for release later this year will be Journey AI, Content and Commerce AI, and Leads AI, Chakravarthy said.

To further expand access to information, Adobe is releasing a mobile version of its Analytics Cloud and integrating Advertising Cloud with Analytics Cloud.