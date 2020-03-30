CustomerGauge Integrates with HubSpot
CustomerGauge has integrated its platform to HubSpot Marketing HubSpot CRM to help organizations measure, analyze, and act on feedback throughout the customer journey, including marketing-owned activities like email engagement, event sign-up or attendance, and form-fills.
This integration allows marketers to use their already defined lists in HubSpot to survey customers in real time. In addition, the survey feedback information pushed from CustomerGauge back into HubSpot can be used to activate promoters as part of existing customer outreach campaigns for reviews and referrals. Real-time diagnostics enable quick troubleshooting of errors and failure retries.
"We're excited to offer our latest two-way integration from Hubspot to all CustomerGauge clients," said Trishaala Chengappa, vice president of product at CustomerGauge, in a statement. "This is a massive leap forward in uniting marketing and experience data into one platform, and we're proud that platform is CustomerGauge."
Related Articles
CustomerGauge Expands Salesforce Integration
09 Jul 2019
The expanded integration between CustomerGauge and Salesforce allows for more complex data queries.