CustomerGauge Integrates with HubSpot

CustomerGauge has integrated its platform to HubSpot Marketing HubSpot CRM to help organizations measure, analyze, and act on feedback throughout the customer journey, including marketing-owned activities like email engagement, event sign-up or attendance, and form-fills.

This integration allows marketers to use their already defined lists in HubSpot to survey customers in real time. In addition, the survey feedback information pushed from CustomerGauge back into HubSpot can be used to activate promoters as part of existing customer outreach campaigns for reviews and referrals. Real-time diagnostics enable quick troubleshooting of errors and failure retries.