Zuant Launches Lead Capture Solution for Android

Zuant, a mobile lead capture cloud solutions provider, has released Zuant for Android. The company had previously released a version for Apple iOS devices.

"We understand the dramatic impact of COVID-19 on the events industry because we're so much part of it ourselves," said Peter Gillett, CEO of Zuant, in a statement. "Our decision to port to Android was made early last year in an effort to give everyone access regardless of their preferred mobile platform. Even during this time of pandemic, we want the market to be prepared when the market returns."

Zuant for Android lets event marketers and salespeople capture leads and process them through the customer journey. Zuant combines event badge scanning with business card scanning using optical character recognition technology to transcribe the data. Event managers and sales reps access their company content marketing portfolio when meeting with prospects in real time, and capture additional lead qualifying questions on mobile devices. Lead data is fed directly into their marketing automation and CRM systems for lead nurturing and sales follow-up.

Zuant Vault ensures the very highest data privacy standards combined with an opt-in system that is shared with all Zuant mobile devices, eliminating multiple opt-ins when dealing with the same contact.

Brand compatibility is possible with Zuant Custom Skins to reflect corporate identity and/or current marketing campaigns.