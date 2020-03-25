-->
  • March 25, 2020

vidREACH Releases vidREACH Individual for Small Businesses

vidREACH, a video email platform provider, has released vidREACH Individual, a video email marketing solution serving small businesses and individuals.

Through vidREACH Individual, users will have access to the following features:

  • Mobile applications from Apple App Store and Google Play Store;
  • Integration with Gmail, Outlook, and Salesforce;
  • Engagement analytics on opens, clicks, plays, and more;
  • Push notifications;
  • Free 14-day trial availability;
  • Individual license with no contract requirement;
  • Unlimited video emails;
  • Unlimited email templates;
  • A screen capture feature; and
  • Unlimited one-on-one support.

"Video resonates with consumers and creates deeper connections that foster authentic communication," said Sean Gordon, CEO of vidREACH, in a statement. "Building trust and rapport is important for successful communication, and through vidREACH Individual, everyone has the opportunity to enhance and personalize their outreach."

