vidREACH Releases vidREACH Individual for Small Businesses

vidREACH, a video email platform provider, has released vidREACH Individual, a video email marketing solution serving small businesses and individuals.

Through vidREACH Individual, users will have access to the following features:

"Video resonates with consumers and creates deeper connections that foster authentic communication," said Sean Gordon, CEO of vidREACH, in a statement. "Building trust and rapport is important for successful communication, and through vidREACH Individual, everyone has the opportunity to enhance and personalize their outreach."