vidREACH Releases vidREACH Individual for Small Businesses
vidREACH, a video email platform provider, has released vidREACH Individual, a video email marketing solution serving small businesses and individuals.
Through vidREACH Individual, users will have access to the following features:
- Mobile applications from Apple App Store and Google Play Store;
- Integration with Gmail, Outlook, and Salesforce;
- Engagement analytics on opens, clicks, plays, and more;
- Push notifications;
- Free 14-day trial availability;
- Individual license with no contract requirement;
- Unlimited video emails;
- Unlimited email templates;
- A screen capture feature; and
- Unlimited one-on-one support.
"Video resonates with consumers and creates deeper connections that foster authentic communication," said Sean Gordon, CEO of vidREACH, in a statement. "Building trust and rapport is important for successful communication, and through vidREACH Individual, everyone has the opportunity to enhance and personalize their outreach."