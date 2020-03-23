Cognizant to Acquire Lev
Cognizant will acquire Lev, a privately-held digital marketing consultancy, further expanding its Salesforce practice. Financial details were not disclosed.
Lev is a Salesforce Platinum Partner specializing in custom cloud solutions for automation, personal preferences, and data. Lev provides strategic consulting, architecture design, technical optimization, and application integration services. Clients include major brands in healthcare, life sciences, entertainment, technology, utilities, financial services, and education, among other industries.
"In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, we remain committed to our client- and partner-focused strategy, investing in capabilities that help clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric organizations. We continue to significantly invest in cloud as one of our strategic priorities," said Greg Hyttenrauch, president of digital systems and technology at Cognizant, in a statement. "Lev is Cognizant's third cloud-related acquisition announced in 2020. It will expand Cognizant's consulting capabilities to help marketers implement Marketing Cloud, personalize customer connections, and, in turn, generate better leads. Coupling this with our deep Salesforce quote-to-cash expertise, we will enable clients to effectively use the cloud to transform their critical lead-to-cash processes."
"Marketers face ever-increasing expectations to take their campaigns to the next level and drive even more value. Lev provides the strategic consulting and technical expertise for Marketing Cloud that enables marketers to create deeper connections with their customers and deliver strong ROI," said Michael Burton, CEO of Lev, in a statement. "We are thrilled to be joining Cognizant with their rich expertise in data, cloud, and Salesforce solutions. Together, we will be able to address a broader array of business and technology challenges for our clients."