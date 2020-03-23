Cognizant to Acquire Lev

Cognizant will acquire Lev, a privately-held digital marketing consultancy, further expanding its Salesforce practice. Financial details were not disclosed.

Lev is a Salesforce Platinum Partner specializing in custom cloud solutions for automation, personal preferences, and data. Lev provides strategic consulting, architecture design, technical optimization, and application integration services. Clients include major brands in healthcare, life sciences, entertainment, technology, utilities, financial services, and education, among other industries.