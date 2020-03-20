Snowflake Integrates with Adobe Campaign
Snowflake, a cloud data platform provider, has integrated with Adobe Campaign, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to give marketers a scalable platform for deeper data insights.
The Snowflake and Adobe Campaign integration lets users unlock value from their data by offering a single platform for data analysis. The cloud data platform scales to support any amount of marketing data from Adobe Campaign, including mobile, social, email, and offline campaigns, as well as inbound-outbound channel fusion data.
"We're excited that Adobe Campaign customers will now be able to utilize the full benefits of Snowflake for their marketing data," said Snowflake's head of media, entertainment, and advertising, Bill Stratton, in a statement. "Snowflake supercharges data insights for marketers by providing a zero-management data platform that scales as marketing data increases, which allows organizations to focus on what really matters most: their customers."
"The combination of Adobe Campaign and Snowflake is remarkably positive for companies with huge amounts of data," said Adobe's product manager, Thomas Jordy, in a statement. "This integration gives marketers easy access to their data to use how they see fit, opening new ways to personalize and thus drive better experiences for their customers, without any cumbersome platform management. Adobe Campaign users who employ the Snowflake connector will quickly see improvements to their data-driven marketing strategies."
Finnish telecom DNA currently has 25 terabytes of compressed data in Snowflake and plans to double that amount in the next year. DNA will be using Snowflake for their Adobe Campaign customer journey data, data analytics, and business intelligence.
"The amount of data, customer profiles, personalization demands, and need for automated workflows and real-time solutions increases daily, especially in the telecom industry,"said DNA's head of data and visualization, Tuomo Kokkarinen, in a statement. "Snowflake and Adobe Campaign are key elements in our marketing strategy, and with this solution, we'll be able to deliver personalized omnichannel customer experiences, easy-to-use products, and proactive customer care that will help achieve our goal of having the most satisfied customers in the industry."
