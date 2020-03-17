Jivox and LiveRamp Partner on Privacy-First Personalization Solution

Jivox and LiveRamp have teamed up to integrate LiveRamp IdentityLink within Jivox IQiD to create a provacy-focused, people-based marketing solution for personalized, omnichannel experiences.

"We have always embraced privacy efforts, and we believe strongly in protecting consumer privacy," said Diaz Nesamoney, Jivox's CEO, in a statement. "We also understand consumers' desire for relevant product offerings and communications with brands. Our partnership with LiveRamp will enable brands to do this effectively without relying on third-party cookies. LiveRamp's consent and preference management, identity platform, and deterministic identity graph, combined with Jivox's anonymous ID and online first-party data, will provide brands with the most viable 360-degree personalization solution in this era of consumer data privacy."

The Jivox/LiveRamp partnership will enable companies to do the following:

Resolve online and offline data to IdentityLinks without having to rely on third-party cookies;

Leverage consented first-party user data to deliver personalized content via an omnichannel approach across devices and channels; and

Optimize campaign ROI through a 360-degree view of consumers' purchase journeys and conversion metrics.