Jivox and LiveRamp Partner on Privacy-First Personalization Solution
Jivox and LiveRamp have teamed up to integrate LiveRamp IdentityLink within Jivox IQiD to create a provacy-focused, people-based marketing solution for personalized, omnichannel experiences.
"We have always embraced privacy efforts, and we believe strongly in protecting consumer privacy," said Diaz Nesamoney, Jivox's CEO, in a statement. "We also understand consumers' desire for relevant product offerings and communications with brands. Our partnership with LiveRamp will enable brands to do this effectively without relying on third-party cookies. LiveRamp's consent and preference management, identity platform, and deterministic identity graph, combined with Jivox's anonymous ID and online first-party data, will provide brands with the most viable 360-degree personalization solution in this era of consumer data privacy."
The Jivox/LiveRamp partnership will enable companies to do the following:
- Resolve online and offline data to IdentityLinks without having to rely on third-party cookies;
- Leverage consented first-party user data to deliver personalized content via an omnichannel approach across devices and channels; and
- Optimize campaign ROI through a 360-degree view of consumers' purchase journeys and conversion metrics.
"As we prepare the ecosystem for a cookie-less world, we're partnering with companies like Jivox on the future of addressability," said Anneka Gupta, president and head of products and platforms at LiveRamp, in a statement. "By embedding LiveRamp's people-based identifier into Jivox's solution, marketers will be able to deliver customized web and mobile experiences, where consumers maintain transparency and control of their data in exchange for relevant content and offers."
