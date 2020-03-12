ServiceNow Introduces Now Intelligence

ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has introduced the Now Platform Orlando release, featuring Now Intelligence, a new set of artificial intelligence and analytics capabilities.

People should be able to work the way they want to, not the way that most software today dictates they have to," said Chirantan Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow, in a statement. "The Orlando release provides powerful new AI and analytics capabilities to help people work smarter and faster. This added intelligence will help people make better decisions via insights and recommendations, helping them predict and solve issues before they become business and customer problems. Now Intelligence built into the Now Platform is a smarter way to workflow, and that enables great experiences and greater productivity."

With its Orlando release, the Now Platform is designed to do the following:

Automatically surface context-aware recommendations, predictions, and insights to help teams act on the fly.

Deliver better self-service experiences with intelligent, always-on virtual agents across channels.

Better predict issues and automate actions with virtual agents fully embedded in the Now Platform. Users can initiate workflows with dynamic conversations that deliver results by automating requests for quick resolutions anytime, anywhere.

Drive transparency and alignment at all levels of the organization and provide teams and process owners with valuable insight into real-time patterns and trends.

The Orlando release of the Now Platform delivers analytics, intelligence, and mobility solutions enhancements across ServiceNow's IT, employee, and customer workflows. Key innovations in the Orlando release include the following:

Cloud Insights, making intelligent recommendations on managing usage across business hours, choosing the right resources, and enforcing usage policies.

Advanced Risk Assessments, to help front-line employees assess risks within their daily work, so the second line can adapt to change as they analyze and manage operational and other risks across the business.

Agent Affinity for Work Assignment, allowing customer service teams to assign work to the best agent using intelligent context.

Virtual Agent with natural language understanding updates.

Mobile Agent enhancements, so service desk agents and operators can resolve issues at any time, through any device.

Mobile Branding and Analytics, allowing users to configure the Now Mobile enterprise experience in a customer-branded environment.

Mobile Targeted Campaigns, providing employees with important and relevant information (like tax time, site updates, and local IT initiatives) right on their mobile devices using profile information, like department and job type.

Industry leaders using and endorsing the Now Platform Orlando release include Adobe, Deloitte, Equinix, Red Hat, Nutanix, UnitedLex, whyaye!, Acorio, Highmetric, and Autotestpro.