Zuant Launches Lead Follow-Up
Zuant, providers of a mobile lead capture solution, has launched Zuant Lead Follow-up. Generated from the Zuant app, event leads flow automatically into Zuant's Marketpoint system for follow-up.
With the app, sales reps are assigned to event leads captured, prompting the auto-distribution of email notifications containing key lead details. Upon receiving the email, reps are directed to the login page to view full lead details and active fields for their information capture, including further notes, next actions, and feedback. This data is fed into the system for reporting, performance tracking, and exports.
Zuant combines event badge scanning with business card scanning using optical character recognition technology to transcribe the data. Event managers and sales reps access their companies' content marketing portfolio when meeting with prospects in real time and capture additional lead qualifying questions on mobile devices. Lead data is fed directly into their marketing automation and CRM systems for lead nurturing and sales follow-up back at home base.
"In our latest research survey, topping the list of operational improvement goals for sales in 2020 was optimizing lead generation," said Jim Dickie, Sales Mastery's co-founder and research fellow, in a statement. "Part of dealing with that challenge is generating more leads, but we also need to improve converting the leads we already generate into opportunities. Solutions like Zuant's blend the technology and processes needed to make that happen."
"It is a waste of our trade show budget unless we follow up quickly on every piece of potential business," said Giulio Bassi, marketing director at Zuant client Interroll, in a statement. "Zuant allows us to create the best impression with our prospective customers by being the first to make contact after an event."