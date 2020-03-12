Zuant Launches Lead Follow-Up

Zuant, providers of a mobile lead capture solution, has launched Zuant Lead Follow-up. Generated from the Zuant app, event leads flow automatically into Zuant's Marketpoint system for follow-up.

With the app, sales reps are assigned to event leads captured, prompting the auto-distribution of email notifications containing key lead details. Upon receiving the email, reps are directed to the login page to view full lead details and active fields for their information capture, including further notes, next actions, and feedback. This data is fed into the system for reporting, performance tracking, and exports.

Zuant combines event badge scanning with business card scanning using optical character recognition technology to transcribe the data. Event managers and sales reps access their companies' content marketing portfolio when meeting with prospects in real time and capture additional lead qualifying questions on mobile devices. Lead data is fed directly into their marketing automation and CRM systems for lead nurturing and sales follow-up back at home base.