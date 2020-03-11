Affinity Acquires Sales Revenue Intelligence Provider Nudge.ai

Affinity, a sales relationship intelligence platform provider, has acquired Nudge.ai, provider of a revenue intelligence platform for sales. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Affinity will integrate some of the Nudge.ai feature set into itsnew sales product, due out later this year. Nudge.ai offers a relationship intelligence platform designed to help sales professionals access new accounts, analyze deal risk, measure account health, and more.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to help working professionals forge and maintain relationships in order to accomplish their goals," said Ray Zhou, Affinity's CEO, in a statement. "With their innovative relationship intelligence algorithms and a talented development team, the Nudge.ai acquisition puts us in a better position than ever to bring crucial relationship intelligence to every professional that relies on their network for success." "At Nudge.ai, we are very proud of the platform we built to help sales professionals grow high-performance relationships, and we're excited to join Affinity so that we can continue to deliver even more tools to help salespeople exceed," said Paul Teshima, CEO and co-founder of Nudge.ai, in a statement. "The Affinity team shares our commitment to product excellence as well as our belief that relationships hold the key to success in today's technology-driven workplaces. It's a perfect match not only for our product vision but also because our corporate values align so well."

The acquisition was made possible, in part, because of $40.5 million that Affinity raised recently. The company's patented technology automatically structures and analyzes millions of data points across emails, calendars, and third-party sources to help users manage their most valuable relationships, prioritize the most important connections, and discover untapped opportunities. The platform helps users manage relationships across 30 million people and 7 million organizations.