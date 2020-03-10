SalesLoft Unveils Three New Products

SalesLoft today introduced three new sales applications: Cadence, for prospecting and account management, Deals, for opportunity management and forecasting, and Conversations, for managing customer feedback. The company unveiled the products during a webcast that it held after cancelling its Rev2020 user conference due to growing fears of a coronavirus outbreak.

The products, which the company said form the basis of Sales Engagement 3.0, have been developed over the past two years and include capabilities that SalesLoft gained during its recent acquisition of Costello.

Cadence offers improved sales analytics and reporting, workflows, and a single panel for displaying all of the activities related to any account in one timeline, according to Butler Raines, vice president of product at SalesLoft.

The Deals product is intended to help sales reps manage the 20-40 sales opportunities they are likely to have open at any time, according to Frank Dale, a vice president of product and general manager of AE solutions at SalesLoft. Dale was also co-founder and CEO of Costello prior to the acquisition in November

The biggest change to the Deals module is a new Deal View feature that pulls together stakeholders and business case data to determine how receptive the buyer is to sales messages. A new Pipeline Summary feature then identifies the best fit for sales outreach and the next-best actions needed to close deals.

The Conversations product records and transcribes every sales call to help managers identify opportunities for improvement and coaching.

Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft, said the third wav e of sales engagement creates an environment where sellers are loved by the buyers they serve. It goes far beyond traditional CRM systems, which he said are little more than “dumb databases” and “sales communications prisons.”

SalesLoft, Porter said, is not now and will never be a CRM platform.