Jivox Partners with Criteo to Increase Personalization

Jivox, a digital marketing technology provider, today introduced a joint solution with Criteo, a programmatic media and creative technologies provider.

Criteo's ability to optimize media and product recommendations, coupled with Jivox's dynamic canvas technology, lets marketers personalize messaging at a time when consumers demand it. The partnership also enables companies to tap into Jivox's automation capabilities to scale personalization by generating thousands of ad variations on the fly for individual consumers.

"Jivox's dynamic canvas technology brings new creative options to our advertisers," said Len Ostroff, senior vice president of global partnerships and alliances at Criteo, in a statement. "We've opened our platform so that those who've invested in dynamic creative software to create consistency across all media can seamlessly integrate with Criteo, in addition to using our own market-leading DCO+ technology. This ensures that our mutual clients send the creative message that's most likely to engage their consumers."

Criteo's AI engine works in real time to analyze data from 2 billion cross-device IDs. Its platform also helps advertisers reach the right audience and recommend the best product for every user.

With the integration of Jivox's data-driven dynamic creative platform, marketers will be able to serve users the most engaging version of the ad with Criteo's product recommendation. By using a combination of data triggers, such as weather, time of the day, seasons, holidays, Jivox's personalization platform will automatically develop multiple creative variations for each product recommendation—using variable imagery, copy, and product offers—and then deliver the relevant ad content to the user, based on Criteo's audience data, in the right context.