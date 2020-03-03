Madison Logic Joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program

Madison Logic has integrated its ML Platform for account-based marketing with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, allowing the two companies' mutual clients to measure accounts across three marketing channels on one unified, integrated platform.

"Today's B2B marketers struggle to demonstrate their value due to the ongoing commoditization of products and solutions," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement. "ABM marketers need to measure the impact of their account-based, paid media strategies and make the insights available across the marketing and sales organizations to achieve their desired goals. With the integration with LinkedIn's Marketing Analytics API, ML Platform now equips account-based marketers with the insights to better target, engage, and personalize their ABM campaigns across multiple channels, including LinkedIn, from one unified platform."

Account-based marketers can now adopt an amplified, multichannel ABM strategy that prioritizes the best accounts for engagement, measurement, and personalization across content syndication, display advertising, and LinkedIn campaigns.

Alongside the Salesforce, Marketo, and Oracle Eloqua integrations, the LinkedIn Marketing Analytics API integration lets users streamline funnel management across three channels using Madison Logic's ML Data Cloud and Journey Acceleration.