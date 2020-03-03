Madison Logic Joins the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program
Madison Logic has integrated its ML Platform for account-based marketing with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, allowing the two companies' mutual clients to measure accounts across three marketing channels on one unified, integrated platform.
"Today's B2B marketers struggle to demonstrate their value due to the ongoing commoditization of products and solutions," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic, in a statement. "ABM marketers need to measure the impact of their account-based, paid media strategies and make the insights available across the marketing and sales organizations to achieve their desired goals. With the integration with LinkedIn's Marketing Analytics API, ML Platform now equips account-based marketers with the insights to better target, engage, and personalize their ABM campaigns across multiple channels, including LinkedIn, from one unified platform."
Account-based marketers can now adopt an amplified, multichannel ABM strategy that prioritizes the best accounts for engagement, measurement, and personalization across content syndication, display advertising, and LinkedIn campaigns.
Alongside the Salesforce, Marketo, and Oracle Eloqua integrations, the LinkedIn Marketing Analytics API integration lets users streamline funnel management across three channels using Madison Logic's ML Data Cloud and Journey Acceleration.
"Nearly 90 percent of ABM leaders who are currently piloting ABM planned to increase ABM spending," said Malachi Threadgill, principal analyst in Forrester Research's account-based marketing practice, in a statement. "The ability to measure and prove the success of their investments in ABM across content syndication, display, and LinkedIn through the ML Platform is a huge advantage for joint customers."
"The aggregate account-level reporting in the ML Platform allowed us to see how top prospects were engaging with marketing messaging across our three biggest channels," said Kevin Salas, senior director of demand generation at M-Files, in a statement. "Sharing this data with sales has enabled more impactful conversations with prospective clients."