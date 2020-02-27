Conga Adds to Its Digital Document Transformation Suite

Conga today at its annual Conga Connect conference in Orlando, Fla., introduced enhancements across its Digital Document Transformation Suite that enable companies to accelerate sales cycles and enhance the customer experience.

Updates to Conga's Digital Document Transformation Suite include the following:

AI Analysis Queue, allowing sales teams to upload documents for processing and return for contract review at their convenience;

Updates to Conga Sign that include new SMS authentication and instructions in nine languages;

Enhancements to Conga Grid that provide a customizable, at-a-glance view of Salesforce data, performance, activities and more;

Conga Orchestrate, a digital process automation tool built for Salesforce that accelerates and automates day-to-day processes with a new robotic process automation (RPA) step type in partnership with UiPath bots; and

Updates to Conga Composer that provide sales reps with behavioral insights and document notifications so they can reach out to and follow up with customers and prospects at the optimal time.