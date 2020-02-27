Ada and Zendesk Strengthen Customer Service Platform Integrations

Ada, a provider of automated customer experience technology, has deepened its strategic partnership with Zendesk, a customer service and engagement platform provider.

Ada's automation capabilities now synchronize with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform. Ada will help deliver personalized, automated interactions and seamlessly handoff to other business systems, such as Zendesk Support.

With Ada's integration with Zendesk, when live support is required, an Ada virtual assistant can be seamlessly deployed into all of the channels enabled by Sunshine Conversations, allowing a conversation that begins with a virtual assistant to escalate to a live agent without sacrificing the end-user experience