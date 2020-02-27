Ada and Zendesk Strengthen Customer Service Platform Integrations
Ada, a provider of automated customer experience technology, has deepened its strategic partnership with Zendesk, a customer service and engagement platform provider.
Ada's automation capabilities now synchronize with Zendesk Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform. Ada will help deliver personalized, automated interactions and seamlessly handoff to other business systems, such as Zendesk Support.
With Ada's integration with Zendesk, when live support is required, an Ada virtual assistant can be seamlessly deployed into all of the channels enabled by Sunshine Conversations, allowing a conversation that begins with a virtual assistant to escalate to a live agent without sacrificing the end-user experience
"Customer service is a key competitive advantage for companies. Good service differentiates your business, and adopting an automation-first strategy augments your ability to provide quality service," said Mike Murchison, Ada's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "Ada is a smart, scalable automation platform that not only improves efficiency but grows customer satisfaction. We're pleased to expand this partnership with Zendesk and continue to enhance both customer and agent experiences."
"One of the biggest challenges facing customer-centric organizations is delivering personalized support at scale," said Warren Levitan, Zendesk's vice president of conversational business, in a statement. "Solving this problem requires leveraging customer data and automation to make every interaction feel personal no matter what channel a customer is using. Together, Ada and Sunshine Conversations make this vision a reality enabling conversational business at global scale."
