SalesLoft Launches Opportunity Management

SalesLoft, a sales engagement platform provider, today launched Opportunity Management to help sales professionals generate pipeline, manage deals, and engage customers from first contact through close, onboarding, expansion, and renewal. The announcement comes shortly after the company's recent acquisition of Costello.

Opportunity Management is the result of fully integrating Costello into the SalesLoft platform. It offers comprehensive pipeline and deal views and better pipeline transparency and forecasting accuracy.

"Sales Engagement should not stop at building pipeline. It should serve the complete revenue cycle," said Kyle Porter, CEO of SalesLoft, in a statement. "SalesLoft continues to lead innovation in the sales engagement category with the most complete platform in the market that serves the needs of all revenue professionals."

SalesLoft is also releasing new subscription plans tailored to specific roles and use cases. The new plans are divided into four solutions: Prospect, Sell, Engage,and Enterprise.