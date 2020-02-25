Salesforce to Acquire Vlocity

After months of speculation that a deal was in the works, Salesforce today finally announced that it will acquire Vlocity, a provider of industry-specific cloud and mobile software built natively on the Salesforce platform, for approximately $1.33 billion.

Salesforce made the announcement as part of its latest financial report.

Vlocity provides its software to some of the world's top communications, media and entertainment, energy, utility, insurance, health, and government organizations.

As part of Salesforce, Vlocity’s feature set will continue to enhance and complement Salesforce's industry capabilities and product knowledge, open up new industry capabilities built on the Salesforce platform, and provide customers with even more tools and expert guidance to digitally transform.