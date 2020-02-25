HappyFox Launches Workflow Automation for Salesforce

HappyFox, a provider of help desk and customer support software, has launched Workflows for Salesforce, a drag-and-drop, no-code workflows builder.

"Time isn't always seen as a strategic resource; organizations should invest more in automating repetitive tasks and processes to free up the human time for high-value activities," Shalin Jain, CEO of HappyFox, said in a statement. "Using the no-code workflows builder, organizations can easily set up complex automated business processes without the need of software developers."

With Workflows for Salesforce, automated workflow actions can be enabled for any Salesforce objects, including Leads or Contacts,. Data can automatically be extracted from incoming emails from leads or contacts and assigned to object custom fields. Businesses can even implement an approval management system for their internal business processes. It can even interact with other popular applications and trigger actions based on Salesforce data.