Verint Expands Adobe Partnership

Verint Systems and Adobe have expanded their partnership, combining experience data from the Verint Experience Cloud with data from the Adobe Experience Platform. Verint customers can use Verint's predictive models with Adobe digital analytics outcomes, which Verint officials expect to increase customer satisfaction across channels and improve business outcomes.

The partnership between the two companies initially started several years ago when Verint acquired a company that had a legacy relationship with Adobe, according to Brian Koma, Verint's vice president of experience management partnerships and alliances. The continued expansion of digital transactions made the expansion of the partnership beneficial for the companies and their customers.

"Sixty percent to 70 percent of all brand interactions start digitally; as someone expands his digital experience, having more information about the customer becomes extremely important," Koma explains. "The Adobe platform captures a tremendous amount of information."

Adobe Experience Cloud provides data and insights, content personalization, customer journey management, commerce, and advertising for both business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies, according to Koma. The platform can tell how customers started to interact digitally and where their interactions ended at the completion of a sale or search for information (i.e., operating details for a product that was already purchased), or where interactions stopped. In the event of the latter, the interruption could indicate a broken link or another issue that the company needs to correct.

The Verint Experience Cloud provides a view of direct, indirect, and inferred voice of the customer (VoC) feedback from across key customer engagement channels with an automated analytics engine to deliver actionable insights.

By combining the Verint and Adobe platforms, companies can leverage customer experience data to automate how they predict and act on experience drivers, key to anticipating and meeting customer needs, according to Koma. The combination enables companies to listen to, analyze, and act holistically across channels.

"The Adobe analytics provide insight into what is going on," Koma says. "Verint ties in marketing and experiential information. Together, they provide a richer view of the overall customer experience.

"We have many customers in common. They impressed on us that they wanted to see a deeper and better integration. We are prioritizing the integration. It's a win-win relationship for our customers," he adds.

It's a sentiment shared by Adobe. "Verint and Adobe are natural partners in customer experience,” said Cody Crnkovich, head of platform partners and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "As companies look to further combine behavioral and attitudinal data for deeper visitor insights, we are pleased to offer our joint customers more robust, cross-channel VoC feedback through our integrations and to empower them to drive an exceptional experience every time."

"Our commitment to help companies predict and act on critical experience drivers and link CX improvements to business outcomes is behind everything we do," added Verint's John Bourne, senior vice president of global channels and alliances. "We want the integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud to be as actionable as possible, driving a deeper understanding of the intersection of customer attitudes and behaviors and how they can drive experiences that build loyalty."

Koma says Verint plans to continue working with Adobe's technical team to add even more capabilities and further enhance their platforms.