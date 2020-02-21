6sense Launches Next Best Actions to Help Prospecting Teams with Target Accounts

6sense, a provider of account-based marketing (ABM) platforms, today announced the beta release of Next Best Actions, a capability that uses artificial intelligence to present business development representatives (BDRs) with prioritized lists of recommended actions to engage buying teams within target accounts.

Part of 6sense Sales Intelligence, a module that provides behavioral and predictive data on account records within CRM systems, Next Best Actions' recommendations include which contacts to engage next, key talking points to use, and new contacts to find.

With Next Best Actions, BDRs can do the following:

Get daily recommendations of which people to focus on within target accounts;

Find relevant new contacts for key buyer personas on LinkedIn or LinkedIn Sales Navigator;

Add key contacts to sales engagement platforms for outreach;

View relevant talking points and information at the person or account level; and

Display history for all outreach and engagement activity with contacts.