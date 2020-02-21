6sense Launches Next Best Actions to Help Prospecting Teams with Target Accounts
6sense, a provider of account-based marketing (ABM) platforms, today announced the beta release of Next Best Actions, a capability that uses artificial intelligence to present business development representatives (BDRs) with prioritized lists of recommended actions to engage buying teams within target accounts.
Part of 6sense Sales Intelligence, a module that provides behavioral and predictive data on account records within CRM systems, Next Best Actions' recommendations include which contacts to engage next, key talking points to use, and new contacts to find.
With Next Best Actions, BDRs can do the following:
- Get daily recommendations of which people to focus on within target accounts;
- Find relevant new contacts for key buyer personas on LinkedIn or LinkedIn Sales Navigator;
- Add key contacts to sales engagement platforms for outreach;
- View relevant talking points and information at the person or account level; and
- Display history for all outreach and engagement activity with contacts.
"The frontline of the revenue team is challenged with the abundance of tasks and contacts to engage an account," said Amar Doshi, vice president of product at 6sense, in a statement. "Ours is the only platform that aims to help sales prioritize actions, reduce manual effort, and maximize pipeline generation by leveraging AI out of the box rather than a linear rules-based approach."
"6sense Next Best Actions has enabled our BDR team to eliminate manual tasks, increase the number of hyper-personalized emails and calls placed every day, and deliver higher-quality engagement with key prospects," said Ernest Owusu, director of sales development at 6sense, in a statement. "Not only are seasoned reps more productive, but we can also onboard new reps faster and rapidly help them become top performers by focusing their activity on what matters."
