Medallia Completes Acquisition of LivingLens

Medallia, a provider of customer and employee experience management, has completed the acquisition of video feedback platform provider LivingLens. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The addition of LivingLens will add customer insights to the signals Medallia Experience Cloud already collects and analyzes for actionable customer and employee experience.

"The acquisition of LivingLens supercharges our position as a leading experience management cloud platform company and will provide brands with the ability to capture and analyze video and voice. Emotion and sentiment provide powerful insights into customer and employee feedback. These critical signals bring organizations closer to a complete understanding of their customers' and employees' wants and needs," said Leslie Stretch, CEO of Medallia, in a statement.

This latest deal comes just months after Medallia acquired Crowdicity, a collaboration platform provider.