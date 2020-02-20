Talkdesk Enhances Outbound Dialer Suite

Talkdesk, a cloud contact center solutions provider, has added Predictive Dialer, Proactive Notifications, and enhanced Salesforce Dialer integration to its Outbound Dialer suite.

"One of the biggest challenges facing any call center are missed opportunities, where outbound agents are unable to engage with customers due to missed or unanswered calls. Call centers bleed money because of agent inefficiency," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk, in a statement. "With Outbound Dialer, Talkdesk is significantly increasing the efficiency of call center workers and ensuring companies are engaging their greatest resource—their customers—more and increasing sales."

Predictive Dialing can increase the number of live outbound connections an agent makes by up to 300 percent, according to Talkdesk. Rather than encountering typical roadblocks, such as unanswered calls, voicemails, or busy signals, agents are connected directly with customers and prospects. Artificial intelligence-driven algorithms, powered by Talkdesk iQ, manage dial pace and times to coincide with customer availability windows.

Proactive Notifications automatically generates notifications, such as appointment reminders, due date notices, order status updates, and shipping notifications.

With enhanced Salesforce Dialer Integration, Talkdesk customers can now access native preview and power dialing capabilities from within Salesforce, taking advantage of the record filtering and list creation capabilities within Salesforce. Agents can dial down a list sequentially and avoid manual click-to-calling.

"The market is hungry for an alternative to the fragmented solutions available to customer experience buyers today," said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer at Talkdesk, in a statement. "Talkdesk will consistently introduce new products through our 20-in-20 program to solve this problem with an end-to-end customer experience solution that sets a new standard for the contact center industry."

The Predictive Dialer, Proactive Notifications, and enhanced Salesforce Dialer integration is part of an ambitious program by Talkdesk to roll out 20 new products in 2020.