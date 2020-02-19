Ushur Launches the Ushur Managed Package on Salesforce AppExchange
Ushur has launched the Ushur Managed Package on Salesforce AppExchange, allowing companies to add customer engagement automation capabilities to their Salesforce platform.
Ushur's artificial intelligence (AI) platform enables companies to automate interactions with their customers, integrating directly into Salesforce. Through the Ushur Managed Package, companies can automate two-way communications across email, web, mobile, and documents to enable straight-through processing of account updates, support resolutions, and sales enablement.
Key features of the Ushur Managed Package allow businesses to do the following:
- Classify and index high-volume customer emails, documents, and texts for routing to internal teams within Salesforce;
- Read and write customer account information from and to Salesforce;
- Integrate with Salesforce and trigger communication-based actions within the Ushur platform, even for custom-objects; and
- Allow customers to automatically upload docs and images into Salesforce cases.
"Ushur is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by automating communications between enterprises and their customers," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."
"With the Ushur Managed Package, we are delivering on the promise of intelligent automation by automating customer interactions and directly integrating in Salesforce," said Simha Sadasiva, co-founder and CEO of Ushur, in a statement. "Ushur was founded to help make enterprises smarter by applying software to automate customer-facing tasks."
