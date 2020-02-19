Ushur Launches the Ushur Managed Package on Salesforce AppExchange

Ushur has launched the Ushur Managed Package on Salesforce AppExchange, allowing companies to add customer engagement automation capabilities to their Salesforce platform.

Ushur's artificial intelligence (AI) platform enables companies to automate interactions with their customers, integrating directly into Salesforce. Through the Ushur Managed Package, companies can automate two-way communications across email, web, mobile, and documents to enable straight-through processing of account updates, support resolutions, and sales enablement.

Key features of the Ushur Managed Package allow businesses to do the following:

Classify and index high-volume customer emails, documents, and texts for routing to internal teams within Salesforce;

Read and write customer account information from and to Salesforce;

Integrate with Salesforce and trigger communication-based actions within the Ushur platform, even for custom-objects; and

Allow customers to automatically upload docs and images into Salesforce cases.