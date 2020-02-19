VNTANA Launches Omnichannel 3D Automation Software
VNTANA, a creator of hologram experiences, today launched Omnichannel 3D Automation, a patented platform providing an end-to-end solution for 3D assets across web, augmented reality, and virtual reality experiences. The software platform includes role-based access to 3D assets and tools to expedite asset optimization, conversion, and distribution through a proprietary 3D viewer.
The platform automates the conversion of product files into 3D Web, AR, and VR ecommerce experiences. The VNTANA 3D viewer and content management system helps companies get their products onto customers' screens before manufacturing has even begun and allows customers to virtually try products at home.
"We are constantly innovating technology that will allow people to see new realities. For brands and 3D artists, this means having the ability to create content that's more impactful for their audiences than what they've done before," said Ashley Crowder, CEO and co-founder of VNTANA, in a statement. "There have been amazing shifts in the ecosystem, and demand is rising for 3D and AR tools that will help connect consumers with the right products and eliminate uncertainty in the buying journey. Virtual and augmented reality allows consumers to interact with a product, including manipulating it, visualizing it, and trying it on. Our new platform is designed to help brands and creators realize that goal and bring their products to life in minutes rather than weeks."