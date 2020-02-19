VNTANA Launches Omnichannel 3D Automation Software

VNTANA, a creator of hologram experiences, today launched Omnichannel 3D Automation, a patented platform providing an end-to-end solution for 3D assets across web, augmented reality, and virtual reality experiences. The software platform includes role-based access to 3D assets and tools to expedite asset optimization, conversion, and distribution through a proprietary 3D viewer.

The platform automates the conversion of product files into 3D Web, AR, and VR ecommerce experiences. The VNTANA 3D viewer and content management system helps companies get their products onto customers' screens before manufacturing has even begun and allows customers to virtually try products at home.