RingCentral Integrates with NetSuite, Salesforce, and Microsoft Teams

RingCentral, a provider of cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, has integrated the RingCentral Open Platform with NetSuite, Salesforce, and Microsoft Teams, bringing the number of integrations to almost 3,000.

RingCentral's application programming interfaces (APIs) allow partners and customers to integrate unified communications as a service (UCaaS) capabilities into their software stacks.

With RingCentral's newest integration for NetSuite, the company's goal is to streamline business communications with key features such as click to dial, automatic call logging, and call assignments.

A new dashboard leverages RingCentral's integration with Salesforce to provide managers with better insights into how their teams use call dispositions within Salesforce.

And in working with Microsoft, RingCentral now works across users' Teams workspace, from web to desktop. It lets users schedule RingCentral meetings, initiate calls, and view communications histories to drive productivity within Teams.