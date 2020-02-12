Eventus Launches IntelligenceHub 3.0 CX Data Analytics and Insights Platform

Eventus Solutions Group, a customer experience (CX) strategy, consulting, managed solutions, and contact center technology company, has enhanced its IntelligenceHub business intelligence platform.

Version 3.0 of Eventus' cloud-based contact center analytics platform aggregates, normalizes, and presents data from many contact center and CX platforms on a single pane of glass and now includes more functionality, a more personalized and intuitive experience, enhanced security, and significantly faster performance.

"We were pleasantly surprised by the rapid adoption rate when we initially launched IntelligenceHub several years ago," said Jeff Tropeano, senior director of managed services at Eventus, in a statement. "Because we are vendor-independent, and work with so many different technology vendors to provide managed solutions to clients that best suit their specific needs, we developed the first release of IntelligenceHub to provide consistent data definitions and normalize data throughout the many product changes a contact center will inevitably undertake. We know that you can't manage what you don't measure, so IntelligenceHub evolved to provide complete transparency into actions and outcomes, which make it possible to understand and continually improve every interaction and every trend."

Eventus has added to IntelligenceHUb with the creation of pre-built connectors into dozens of platforms, including NICE inContact, Salesforce.com, Oracle Service Cloud, IEX, Pegasystems, CSV files, Cisco, and more.

"IntelligenceHub 3.0 provides a window into how we well we are serving customers and how our investments in process and technology to improve CX are paying off," said Samir Khandhar, vice president of client experience at Arbonne International, in a statement. "Working with Eventus, we leverage a number of best-of-breed cloud contact center technologies. The platform brings all the data together and harmonizes it, but even more importantly, makes it easy to understand and act upon. IntelligenceHub allows us to model what-if scenarios and gives us key predictions of our KPI outcomes as we target initiatives that align to business our needs. We no longer wait for manual reports, but instead are given access to immediate and up-to-date online reporting including dashboards customized for our business and can view at any time information and insights that we've not had access to before."

Future releases will focus on near-to-real-time reporting, additional data connectors, embedded analytics, further performance improvements, and user interface upgrades.