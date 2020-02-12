Signal Vine Launches Sync on Salesforce AppExchange

Signal Vine, a provider of blended SMS communications for the education industry, has launched Signal Vine Sync on Salesforce AppExchange. Signal Vine Sync allows Signal Vine users to integrate Salesforce data into their accounts and bidirectionally sync data between systems.

Signal Vine Sync users can also map Salesforce data fields, including custom objects, to their Signal Vine accounts.