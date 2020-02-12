Signal Vine Launches Sync on Salesforce AppExchange
Signal Vine, a provider of blended SMS communications for the education industry, has launched Signal Vine Sync on Salesforce AppExchange. Signal Vine Sync allows Signal Vine users to integrate Salesforce data into their accounts and bidirectionally sync data between systems.
Signal Vine Sync users can also map Salesforce data fields, including custom objects, to their Signal Vine accounts.
"For us, integrating Signal Vine with Salesforce to provide our partners with an efficient way to store, update, and use student data at scale was the next step in helping our partners further reduce their workloads," said Brian Kathman, CEO of Signal Vine, in a statement. "With our Sync app, using up-to-date student data will be easier than ever, empowering users to provide timely, personalized, and relevant information to their students, all without increasing or complicating workloads."
"Signal Vine Sync is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for education customers," said Woodson Martin, general manager of Salesforce AppExchange, in a statement. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."