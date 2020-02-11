Merkle Launches Merkury Identity Resolution Platform

Merkle, a performance marketing company, today launched Merkury, an identity resolution and data platform to help companies create first-party private identity graphs for brands and publishers. Merkury will be operated as an independent, neutral entity.

"Consumer privacy and the death of the third-party cookie are changing the rules for digital and cross-channel marketing," said John Lee, president of Merkury, in a statement. "Going forward, both marketers and publishers will begin with their first-party relationships to create owned, private identity graphs that generate addressability while maintaining their own intellectual property. These brands will be able to network their private graphs with partners and publishers in a way that increases addressability for all in a privacy-safe way. Merkury's mission is to serve as a neutral technology enabler of the private graph, supporting seamless interoperability between brands, publishers, and technology platforms."

Through this integration of existing and acquired capabilities, Merkury provides clients with a complete identity and data platform, including identity resolution, third-party data, marketing technology integrations, and data privacy clean rooms. These components will be highly customizable and can be managed and hosted internally.

Merkle recently acquired 4Cite Marketing, whose first-party identity resolution capabilities will play a central role in Merkury's private graph solution.

"At Cadillac, we seek to become the category and market leader in data-driven, performance marketing," said Melissa Grady, its chief marketing officer, in a statement. "In an ever-evolving and challenging environment, our partnership with Merkle has been invaluable in providing us with the additive expertise, data, and identity management technology needed to help us do this in a privacy-safe way, as we move into a cookie-less world. The release of Merkury represents the next evolution of that."

Merkury's launch also coincides with the integration of its private identity graph capability with key technology partners, including MediaMath, Index Exchange, and SourcePoint, who will automate the programmatic trading of marketer and publisher cookie-less, private graph IDs.

"Merkury is a reference application for MediaMath's SOURCE, a fully addressable, accountable, aligned supply chain that can activate against private identity graphs," said Joe Zawadzki, CEO of MediaMath, in a statement. "By treating Merkury identity as the first-class signal across our global supply chain, we are driving a collective effort toward enterprise-grade marketing."

In addition, Merkury will be launching in partnership with key publishers including Meredith, Pandora, and iHeartMedia's SmartAudio.

"The market is accelerating toward a world where cookies are no longer a solution. We are aligned with Merkury's perspective and direction on the future of private graphs powered by great partners," said Alysia Borsa, executive vice president and chief business and data officer at Meredith, in a statement.

Merkury will also be partnering with Xandr to power cross-screen insights in advanced TV and digital.