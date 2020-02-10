Brekeke PBX Integrates With Zoho CRM

Brekeke Software has integrated its private branch exchange (PBX) office telephony systems with Zoho CRM, a cloud-based solution for salesforce automation, lead management, and account management.

"From the first call, a customer expects a personalized experience. While Zoho CRM helps businesses abstract contextual information for an engagement, Brekeke PBX facilitates that conversation to deliver seamless customer experiences," said Anand Nergunam, vice president of revenue growth at Zoho, in a statement. "The integration will enable contextual engagement via webchat and video calls on our customers' websites."

The Zoho CRM and Brekeke PBX integration offers the following:

Multitenancy, allowing service providers to work with multiple Zoho CRM organization accounts on a single server.

WebSocket API, allowing developers to create companion applications for Brekeke PBX with JavaScript or any major programming languages.

WebRTC, allowing users to receive incoming audio/video calls on the WebRTC client connected with Zoho CRM. Visitors to the site can contact agents from their web browsers without installing special applications.

TheBrekeke integration for Zoho CRM is available on the Zoho Marketplace online business app store.