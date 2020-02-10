TTEC Acquires Serendebyte
TTEC Holdings, a customer experience technology and services company, has acquired a majority interest in Serendebyte, an intelligent automation CX solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed,
Serendebyte helps companies transform their customer and employee experiences by improving sales process automation, customer service, marketing automation, and operations/compliance.
The acquisition expands TTEC's network of engineers and developers to provide a combination of robotics-powered case management, artificial intelligence, and analytics.
"Intelligent automation, including robotic process and desktop automation, is one of the fastest growing applications in the enterprise software category, thanks to the speed and efficiencies it provides to customers, associates, and brands alike. This acquisition significantly advances the pace and scale at which we can deliver end-to-end CX automation to our clients via TTEC's Humanify Technology Platform. The depth and breadth that Serendebyte brings to our CX tech solutions means that clients can transform faster and deliver frictionless, digital-first experiences," said Jonathan Lerner, president of TTEC Digital, in a statement.
"We are very excited about the opportunity to join an industry leader like TTEC as it reinvents what it means to provide amazing customer experiences with intelligent automation," said Dilip Balakrishnan, president of Serendebyte, in a statement. "We look forward to offering tremendous transformative value to current and future clients through augmented and autonomous CX solutions that improve experiences across the customer lifecycle."
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned