TTEC Acquires Serendebyte

TTEC Holdings, a customer experience technology and services company, has acquired a majority interest in Serendebyte, an intelligent automation CX solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed,

Serendebyte helps companies transform their customer and employee experiences by improving sales process automation, customer service, marketing automation, and operations/compliance.

The acquisition expands TTEC's network of engineers and developers to provide a combination of robotics-powered case management, artificial intelligence, and analytics.