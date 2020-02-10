Upland Software Acquires Localytics

Upland Software, a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software, has acquired Localytics, a provider of mobile app personalization and analytics solutions, for $6.7 million.

With the acquisition, Upland will expand its Customer Experience Management (CXM) Cloud, with mobile experiences, personalization, and real-time sentiment analysis across every digital channel, including text, mobile app, browser, wallet, voice, and email.

Technology from Localytics' mobile app marketing solution will be used to expand to more consumer touchpoints and upgrade the insights about consumer behavior and preferences that CXM customers receive today. Mobile application capabilities like geo-based push, in-app notifications, and application inbox messaging combined with rich behavioral data like application usage, location, products viewed, and cart abandonment, will allow Upland CXM Cloud customers to tune their mobile app experiences. Connection to other marketing channels, like email and web, will allow Upland CXM Cloud customers to orchestrate journeys across technologies and choose the communication channels that are most cost-effective.

"It is now vital for brands to deliver seamless, highly-personalized, mobile-focused experiences at key customer touchpoints. The addition of Localytics to our CXM Cloud offering now allows us to offer sophisticated mobile personalization at scale," said Jack McDonald, chairman and CEO of Upland Software, in a statement. "Our acquisition pipeline remains robust, and we are actively pursuing additional opportunities to build out our cloud offerings." "Our CXM Cloud team is on a mission to give our customers the technology and insights to deliver experiences consumers want and value. Localytics' technology and expertise are powering app experiences that convert at a consistently higher rate across key consumer verticals like telco, media, retail, and consumer finance," said Jed Alpert, executive vice president and general manager of the CXM Cloud at Upland Software, in a statement. "Localytics is a perfect addition to our CXM Cloud, the only mobile-focused platform that harnesses the power of messaging, apps, email, and web interactions to serve today's consumers on their digital channels of choice."

The deal is a continuation of an Upland buying spress over the past year or so. Other deals have included the acquisitions of Altify, inGenius, PostUp, and Rant & Rave.