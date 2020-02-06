Zappix Expands Visual IVR Services in 2020 Release

Zappix, a provider of visual interactive voice response (IVR) and on-demand customer service solutions, has expanded the capabilities and integrations for its flagship customer experience platform. Improvements to its proprietary automation system, major updates to the Zappix Studio platform, and other updates are part of the company's 2020 release.

"We are constantly listening to the needs of the customer service industry and continuously developing the solutions needed to keep pace with customer expectations," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "2020 is the year of visual IVR, and Zappix solutions are ready for the increased demand and mainstream popularity of fast, seamless, visual customer service automation."

The expanded Visual IVR solution includes the following improvements:

Improved automation using the Zappix RPA Engine

Streamlined interactions and deeper personalization for customers utilizing the Visual IVR service

Enhanced digital survey and questionnaire capabilities

Major updates to the Zappix Studio menu builder and editor platform include an improved user interface.

Zappix also updated its Analytics Suite to deliver more actionable insights. Other features consolidated under the main release include an integrated signature panel, conversion of forms to PDF, adding multiple images to form submissions, and more.