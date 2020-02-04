CallRail Integrates with Google Ads

CallRail, a marketing analytics platform provider, today released a Google Ads Lead Forms Extension integration, which enables marketers to collect lead data from Google Ads lead form extensions in real time and view all conversion metrics in one platform.

This integration offers capabilities for storing lead data from Google Ads, in addition to lead data from all other marketing channels, in a single platform.

"We identified three pitfalls of Google's new lead form extensions," said Ryan Johnson, vice president of product management at CallRail, in a statement. "First, data from lead form extensions can only be captured manually or by setting up a complicated webhook integration, and second, the data is only stored in Google for 30 days. Lastly, because attribution data for leads can only be reported inside of Google Ads, this causes marketers to miss valuable data that comes from viewing lead attribution from all sources in a single platform."

With CallRail's Google Ads Lead Forms Extension integration, marketers can now view their form data from Google Ads alongside call data and store full contact information indefinitely without webhooks.

CallRail's Google Ads Lead Forms Extension Integration focuses on these three features:

Simple setup for actionable lead data capture: Marketers can streamline their lead data by automatically transferring it to CallRail. Marketers will also receive real-time lead alerts when they've received a form lead from Google Ads.

Full, multichannel attribution data for all lead types: Marketers can view lead data from their Google Ads lead forms extension alongside leads from all other marketing channels, including calls and forms on websites or landing pages, in one location.

Store lead data indefinitely: Contact information from leads, including names, email addresses, and phone numbers, are stored inside of CallRail for the lifetime of a marketer's account.