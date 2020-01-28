ServiceNow Introduces Industry Solutions Strategy

ServiceNow has unveiled an industry solutions strategy to deliver workflows that help companies in specific industries address their unique digital transformation challenges and create value at scale. ServiceNow initially will focus on developing industry solutions for banking and telecommunications and will work with strategic partners to support its industry solutions journey and integrate those solutions in the customer environment.

"Every company around the world aspires to deliver great experiences that drive fierce customer loyalty and create powerful employee engagement," said Bill McDermott, president and CEO of ServiceNow, in a statement. "And companies across many industries are turning to ServiceNow to help them transform their business to unleash productivity and fuel innovation. By creating industry-specific solutions, delivered through a partner-led model, we can better address the unique challenges that companies in key vertical markets face as they look to digitally transform their businesses."

ServiceNow's banking solution will simplify middle-to-back-office operations to help banks deliver seamless customer experiences that drive loyalty. The telecommunications solution will align customer care and service assurance to transform how communication service providers deliver customer experiences by proactively anticipating issues and addressing them quickly while maximizing availability and quality of service.

ServiceNow is also extending the scope of its partnerships with Deloitte and Accenture to address the unique challenges in the initial target industries.

Deloitte will become the Lead Launch Partner for ServiceNow's banking solution.

"Our financial services clients are looking to leverage technology to rethink customer experiences, and banks in particular need to transform underlying operations to make that happen faster," said Brian Johnston, financial services industry leader and principal at Deloitte, in a statement. "As part of our strategic collaboration with ServiceNow, we are combining Deloitte's industry know'how with ServiceNow's intelligent and intuitive cloud platform to deliver solutions that help our financial services clients move at the speed of digital business."

Accenture will become the Lead Launch partner for ServiceNow's telecommunications solution, helping companies drive digital transformation through purpose-built workflows. Accenture will also help guide ServiceNow’s product roadmap and create telecommunications-specific digital workflow solutions to help support software-defined networking, especially for new connected services enabled by 5G.

"With 5G being one of the highest priorities and most significant investments for service providers, they are seeking a competitive advantage by establishing greater agility and scale in today's cloud-first world," said Peters Suh, North America communications industry lead at Accenture, in a statement. "Through our expanded ecosystem partnership with ServiceNow, we're better positioned than ever to help companies elevate solutions and support the transitions of the telecommunications industry."

ServiceNow's solutions for banking and telecommunications will be available later this year. The company is reportedly working on solutions for additional industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, media, and technology.