Engagio Joins LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program
Engagio, a provider of B2B marketing engagement software, has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program. Through an integration with the LinkedIn Matched Audiences API, Engagio Orchestrate customers can now automate the targeting of specific audiences at key accounts through the buyer's journey.
Engagio's account-based platform will now automatically synchronize dynamic audiences to LinkedIn, with the goal of helping companies with awareness, lead generation, funnel velocity, win rates, reactivation, retargeting, upsell and cross-sell, pipeline acceleration, and expansion.
"LinkedIn has long been the most effective advertising platform for B2B companies," said Jon Miller, co-founder and CEO of Engagio, in a statement. "By connecting our unique targeting capabilities with LinkedIn's powerful advertising platform, we're bringing something new to B2B engagement."