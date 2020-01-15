Engagio Joins LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program

Engagio, a provider of B2B marketing engagement software, has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program. Through an integration with the LinkedIn Matched Audiences API, Engagio Orchestrate customers can now automate the targeting of specific audiences at key accounts through the buyer's journey.

Engagio's account-based platform will now automatically synchronize dynamic audiences to LinkedIn, with the goal of helping companies with awareness, lead generation, funnel velocity, win rates, reactivation, retargeting, upsell and cross-sell, pipeline acceleration, and expansion.