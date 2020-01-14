Medallia Launches Social Rival Intelligence

Medallia has added Social Rival Intelligence to Medallia Social to help retailers and other location-based businesses understand what customers are experiencing and sharing about competitors on review sites such as Google and TripAdvisor.

New self-service capabilities empower everyone from store managers to CX professionals to configure and benchmark their customer experiences using insights about their nearest competitors or other company locations.

By combining Medallia's advanced Theme Analytics alerting with Social Rival Intelligence, companies can convert poor reviews to positive ones, recover at-risk customers, and create revenue-generating opportunities.

"Customers now have a network of social channels and aren't afraid to share their best and worst experiences in real time with the world. Benchmarking how each retail location is performing against the competition or other company locations is critical to taking intelligent actions to fix poor experiences and turn potential detractors into brand promoters in the moment," said Vache Moroyan, senior director of product at Medallia, in a statement.

In addition to its new Social Rival Intelligence functionality, Medallia also introduced Retail Applications and Retail Theme Analytics Topic Sets.

With Medallia Retail Applications for In-Store, Digital, Fulfillment, and Contact Center, Medallia created pre-configured programs for companies to gain deep insights into retail customer sentiment immediately and manage experiences across stores, online, in call centers, or in fulfilment centers.;

Medallia's Retail Theme Analytics Topic Sets help retailers mine critical unstructured data to uncover new customer insights and act fast to recover customer experience issues in the moment. Leveraging Medallia Text Analytics technology and Suggested Actions, retailers can mine customer feedback to quckly surface actions retail employees should take to improve the customer experience in real time.