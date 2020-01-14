Brightcove Launches Brightcove Campaign, a Demand Generation Application

Brightcove, a provider of cloud services for video, has introduced Brightcove Campaign, a purpose-built application that helps marketers create video-driven marketing campaigns that yield insightful data with the ability to compare video performance to a variety of industry benchmarks.

With Brightcove Campaign, marketers can quickly get to market with video campaigns, leverage unique insights including industry benchmarks, and receive video marketing guidance to maximize marketing impact.

Some key features of Brightcove Campaign, include the following:

Customized campaign advice and best practices;

Advanced analytics reporting, including industry benchmark comparisons;

One-click-to-publish capability across multiple marketing channels;

Social sharing capabilities;

Customized thumbnail codes for email distribution and video optimization;

Integration with Eloqua, Marketo, HubSpot, Salesforce, Google, and Adobe Analytics; and

Google Chrome extension for video analysis.