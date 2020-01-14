Brightcove Launches Brightcove Campaign, a Demand Generation Application
Brightcove, a provider of cloud services for video, has introduced Brightcove Campaign, a purpose-built application that helps marketers create video-driven marketing campaigns that yield insightful data with the ability to compare video performance to a variety of industry benchmarks.
With Brightcove Campaign, marketers can quickly get to market with video campaigns, leverage unique insights including industry benchmarks, and receive video marketing guidance to maximize marketing impact.
Some key features of Brightcove Campaign, include the following:
- Customized campaign advice and best practices;
- Advanced analytics reporting, including industry benchmark comparisons;
- One-click-to-publish capability across multiple marketing channels;
- Social sharing capabilities;
- Customized thumbnail codes for email distribution and video optimization;
- Integration with Eloqua, Marketo, HubSpot, Salesforce, Google, and Adobe Analytics; and
- Google Chrome extension for video analysis.
"Brightcove Campaign has made it easier for us to weave videos throughout our campaign channels with just one click," said Adam Grillot, marketing manager and customer experience manager at Airstream, in a statement. "The out-of-the-box integration with Hubspot helps us tie our two marketing technologies together, build out the full picture of how our content is performing, and understand who is engaging with it."
"I was involved in the initial design thinking for this product and it is exactly what I was hoping for," said Mimi Rosenheim, senior director of digital marketing at Demandbase, in a statement. "The ability to tag my video assets and see how they stack up against similar videos in the industry takes the guesswork out of how my campaign is performing. The Chrome Extension will help me gather insights on individual videos while staying within the technologies I work in, day in and day out. Onboarding was so easy, I was able to do it myself. This product was made from top to bottom for marketers like me."
"According to B2B Marketing Zone, the top goals for demand generation managers this year are focusing on lead quality over quantity as well as improving conversion rates and campaign results," said Charles Chu, chief technology officer at Brightcove, in a statement. "To help accomplish those goals, we launched Brightcove Campaign to give demand generation teams the insightful data, optimization, and efficiency they need to create impactful, video-driven marketing campaigns. We take pride in our customers trusting us with their video initiatives, and Brightcove Campaign is yet another video tool that can boost businesses' top lines. Throughout the development phase of Brightcove Campaign, we worked with many demand generation marketers to ensure it fits seamlessly into their workflows and helps accelerate video marketing to reach their goals. We are confident Brightcove Campaign will help accelerate the success of video marketing campaigns for marketers around the world."
