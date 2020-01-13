The Top 15 CRM News Stories of 2019
From artificial intelligence--which has basically entered every square inch of the CRM technology stack--to robotic process automation and account-based sales and marketing, we at CRM magazine in 2019 introduced you, our readers, to many new and emerging technologies and industry trends. Below is a rundown of the top 15 news stories we published in 2019 based on audience engagement, web searches, and other metrics. It highlights just how much technology is shaping (or reshaping) customer service, sales, and marketing.
Risk Aversion Is the Top Barrier to Marketing Innovation, Gartner Finds
Empathy Is Seen as the Path to Personalization
3 Customer Service Mistakes Disney Plus Made at Launch
5 Ways Brands Celebrated #CustomerServiceWeek on Twitter
Zendesk Unveils Gather and Sunshine Conversations Products
Forrester Unveils FeedbackNow 2.0
NICE Announces New Version of NICE Satmetrix
Agility, Speed Essential for Contact Center, Genesys Xperience Speakers Stress
Genesys Doubles Down on AI at Its Xperience Conference
MeaningCloud Partners with Automation Anywhere
MindTouch Enhances Salesforce Integration
Blackbird Launches Cannabis Industry-Specific CRM Platform
Toluna Patents Algorithm to Improve Panel Completions
ZoomInfo Launches Workflows for Sales and Marketing Automation
Confirmit Adds to Horizons Platform