Medallia Achieves FedRAMP JAB Authorization
Medallia, an experience management provider, has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification after proving that it can deliver highly secure solutions for consumer, employee, and government experience management.
"We are delighted to have achieved the FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board (JAB) Authorization. This important milestone greatly expands our ability to serve the government sector. Medallia will help agencies serve the public and their employees by using leading-edge, secure digital technology to enhance the citizen experience. Medallia Experience Cloud enables live time experience capture and analysis to provide insight on the improvement of services," said Brian Michael, vice president and general manager for the public sector at Medallia, in a statement.
FedRAMP provides a standard approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Medallia Experience Cloud has met the stringent requirements to receive FedRAMP JAB authorization,.
"Medallia is proudly serving the government sector. Our FedRAMP certification is further validation of our leadership in delivering highly secure experience management solutions to our customers. We've always prioritized security and privacy as evidenced by our achievement of GDPR, Privacy Shield, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 security certifications," said Mike Ottosson, chief technology officer at Medallia, in a statement
