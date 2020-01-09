LionOBytes Integrates with Microsoft Office 365

LionOBytes has integrated Microsoft Office 365 into its flagship CRM, LionO360, allowing small and mid-sized businesses using Office 365 to manage customer relationships in one centralized hub.

"According to industry analysts, Microsoft Office 365 is the most widely used cloud service by user count, especially among SMEs," said Arun Upadhyay, CEO and founder of LionOBytes, in a statement. "With LionO360, sales and field services reps can use the Office 365 email and calendar tools they depend on every day, while also having the added power and functionality of our proven CRM, from anywhere and on any device."

With the Microsoft Office 365 integration, LionO360 users can link Outlook emails, view contact history, create opportunities, tasks, and events, import all exported Outlook contacts, attach OneDrive files to any customer records, auto-sync events between LionO360 and Exchange calendars, and more.

LionO360 is a cloud and mobile-based CRM and enterprise resource planning solution designed for SMBs that includes sales automation, warehouse management, customer service management, field representative management, and route management all in one platform.