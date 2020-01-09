FullStory Joins the Qualtrics Partner Network

FullStory is partnering with customer experience company Qualtrics, bringing its digital experience technology to the Qualtrics Partner Network (QPN) to help companies listen, understand, and take action on experience data at every customer touchpoint.

"FullStory's mission is to make digital products and apps better for everyone," said its co-founder and chief product officer, Bruce Johnson, in a statement. "Our partnership with Qualtrics will make it easy for companies to seamlessly combine qualitative customer feedback with robust, digital experience data. With Qualtrics and FullStory, customer feedback becomes the fuel for the kind of product improvements that increase revenue while making users happy and successful."

Together, FullStory and Qualtrics enable companies to gain a singular, holistic view of the customer experience. FullStory's technology stores and organizes the digital behaviors of customers, providing everything from quantitative behavior-based analytics to context around an individual user's experience via session replay.

Mutual customers of FullStory and Qualtrics can see where one of their customers is experiencing an issue, why that issue occurred, how the customer feels about it, how many others might be facing the same issue, and potential actions they can take to resolve the issue.

Recently Qualtrics announced a significant expansion of its Qualtrics Developer Platform. Leveraging this platform, FullStory and Qualtrics are building integrations and workflows that will advance customer experience programs for enterprise companies.